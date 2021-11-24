Doris Ruth Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ruth Jones, 69, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 7, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Doris will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, smile and generosity.

She was born July 18, 1952 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania the daughter of William and Doris (Nicholson) Omalacy and moved to the Youngstown area in 1969.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Doris was employed for Aztec Company for over 18 years as a laborer along with working as a housekeeper for the Ohio One Corporation in downtown Youngstown.

She always made her family her top priority especially her grandson and they will all miss her excellent cooking talents. Doris had many passions in her life. She enjoyed fishing, dancing and listening to all types of music

Doris leaves behind to hold onto her memories; her husband of over 53 years John Charles Jones, her son Doug (Sara) Jones of Struthers, her beloved grandson Caden who was the apple of her eye, a sister Beverly Hart of Mercer, Pennsylvania and a brother William Omalacy along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sister Bertha Newsome.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Doris on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to Doris’s family to help defray funeral expenses.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Doris’ family.

