NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Jones, 87, a lifelong resident of Youngstown and Boardman, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Assumption Village.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Red,” was born January 16, 1934, in Youngstown, the son of the late J. Myron Jones and Geraldine E. (Morris) Jones.

He graduated from South High School in 1951 and attended Kent State University.

He also served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean War.

Donald worked with the Midwestern Budget Company. In 1957, his brother, “Joe,” purchased Excel Auto Glass and he worked with him as service center manager and later account manager until it was sold in 1989 to Safe Lite Glass, Corp. He continued to work at Safe Lite until retiring.

Donald was an avid sports fan. He particularly loved the Browns and the Buckeyes and often attended his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews sporting events. He was one of their biggest cheerleaders. In the 1980s, “Red” was the secretary of the “Yankee Runners,” a gold league that he belonged to for many years.

On August 17, 1957, Donald married the love of his life, the former Dora J. Vaupel. During their 64 marriage, the two were inseparable. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, playing “Euchre” and spending fun times with family and friends.

Donald is survived by his wife, Dora; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who will miss their beloved fun, “Uncle Red.”

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Richard and Lloyd Jones.

There were private services held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Chaplain Gary Rozier as officiant.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Red’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Assumption Village for the exceptional care they provided for him these past few years.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the Assumption Smile Force Fund, Assumption Village, 9800 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

Family and friends may visit thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guestbook or send condolences to Donald’s family.

