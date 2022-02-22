POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald F. Plunkett, 85, of Poland, passed away on Friday morning, February 18, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born November 9, 1936 in Chest Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of Leo and Alice (Goodrum) Plunkett and moved to the Youngstown area in the late 1950s.

Donald was employed of over 30 years as a pipe roller with Sheet & Tube Company then LTV Steel until his retirement in 1986.

Donald had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed smoking his pipe, square dancing and going to the casino. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife of 53 years, the former Betty Dye, whom he married on September 13, 1958, passed away on July 6, 2012.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his children, Veronica (Ken) Wright of New Middletown and Denise (Kevin) Smidt of Canfield; five grandchildren, Shannon (Victor) Gutierrez, Wesley Smidt, Travis (Melissa) Smidt, Dylan (Starla) Smidt and Ronald Plunkett, Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren and another soon to be born; a brother, Jack Plunkett of Tennessee and three sisters, Peggy (Bernie) Bender, Patty Harpster and Janet Stewart, all of Pennsylvania, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Plunkett; three grandchildren, Shauna Hensperger, Justin Plunkett and infant baby boy, Cody Plunkett; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Braydon Smidt and his siblings Jean Peters, Betty Yoder, Evelyn Diehl, Rita Diehl, James Plunkett, Paul Plunkett and Robert Plunkett.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Kevin Peters officiating.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Donald’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to Donald and them throughout this difficult time.

