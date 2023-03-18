BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Martin, 95, of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at Caprice Health Care Center in Boardman.

Dolores was born on November 25, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Justine (Novotny) Slifka.

A lifelong area resident, Dolores graduated from Villa Maria High School and went on to become a homemaker.

She also worked for over 25 years on the assembly line at Plakie Toy Company.

Dolores was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed water skiing on Lake Milton and was known for her excellent taste in fashion, always dressing up for occasions and the holidays. Dolores will be remembered as being the life of the party and the center of attention. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dolores leaves to cherish her memory her son-in-law, John Smiley of Austintown; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a sister, Clara Terwilliger, along with many nieces, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Briggs, Gilbert Martin and her beloved daughter, Constance Smiley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512, in Dolores’ name.

