YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianna Hallahan, 80 years old, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Thursday November 9, 2023 at her apartment in Pontiac, Michigan.

Dianna was born on January 21, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Rena Mae Murphy and James Haittas.

Dianna was lifelong resident of Youngstown Ohio and a private caregiver to many people in the Youngstown community. She graduated with her GED the age of 71, won an essay with the Ohio Writers’ Conference, and was published in Beginnings XVII, the Ohio Literacy Resource Center’s publication of outstanding writing.

Dianna loved her family and prayed for them daily. She talked about her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to anyone that would listen. If given the opportunity she would share pictures. More than anything, she loved Jesus. He was her refuge. She looked to him for answers, for comfort, for peace and for strength. She served him with joy and with a confidence knowing that someday she would spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Dianna will always be remembered by her stepson Ed (Jackie) Hallahan, Jr., son, Michael (Connie) Bane and her daughter, Victoria (Robert) Wolfcale; grandmother to Brian (Chelsea) Wolfcale, Renee (Casey) Drobek, David (Ambree) Wolfcale, Michael (Emily) Bane and Megan (Alex) Thomas and great-grandmother to Amberlynn, Micah, Ella, Freya, Luca, Charlotte, Mason, Finley, Eden, Layla and Rowan.

Besides her parents, Dianna was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Edward J. Hallahan, Sr.

Family and friends may pay their respects during memorial calling hours on Saturday, January 13, 2023 from 11:00 am until 11:55 am at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where a funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Byus as officiant.

Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

