BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert F. “Pix” Wolfcale, 95, of Boardman, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 19, 2023. Delbert was a man of faith who walked with Jesus every day of his life and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene for nearly 70 years.

He was born October 14, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of Delbert and Stella N. (Hall) Wolfcale and was a lifelong area resident.

Pix graduated from Chaney High School and then enlisted in the United States Army where he earned the rank of Private First Class. He served with Company Z Signal Training Regiment, 9400th Technical Service Unit Signal Corps and was awarded the following decorations; the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge, Pix entered the workforce as a machinist apprentice and then worked in construction with Ohio Edison. After 15 years in construction at Ohio Edison, he then used his electrical training to find employment as an electrician with Wean United. He retired following 19 years of service from General Motors Lordstown and was a retired member of UAW Local 1112.

He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Cavaliers and finishing his daily newspaper crossword puzzles. Pix was a kind man with a quiet wisdom and was a true patriarch for his family. He always looked forward to spending time with his family and celebrating all their endeavors and achievements.

His wife of over 52 years, the former Dorothy Reinhart whom he married June 9, 1956 passed away on September 1, 2008.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his son Robert (Vickie) Wolfcale of Oxford, Michigan, three grandchildren whom he adored; Brian (Chelsea) Wolfcale, Renee (Casey) Drobek and David (Ambree) Wolfcale, his nine beloved great-grandchildren Amberlynn, Micah, Ella, Freya, Luca, Charlotte, Mason, Finn, and Eden, along with a Baby Girl who is expected in early July. He also leaves his brother William H. Wolfcale and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Delbert was preceded in death by three sisters June Cruickshanks, Marion Long and Francis Wolfcale.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Delbert on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Byus as officiant.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield where military honors will be provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

