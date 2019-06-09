Clarence R. Danks Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence R. Danks, 96, of Boardman, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 18, 1922, in Youngstown, the son of Clarence R., Sr. and Pearl (Uncapher) Danks and was a lifelong area resident.

Clarence was a 1941 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College excelling in mathematics.

Clarence was a proud United States Marine Veteran serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Good Conduct Medal, the American Area Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Defense Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Clarence retired after being employed for over 30 years as a draftsman engineer for Truscon Steel Corporation, a division of Republic Steel Company.

Clarence had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed building model airplanes and flying them with his flying club, working on projects because he was known as “Mr. Fix It” along with being an avid reader.

His wife, the former Ruth Swanson whom he married in 1946, died 1989.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories, a son, Paul of Boardman; a sister, Irma Hazel of Boardman; his nephew, James Fee who served as his primary caregiver along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Clarence was preceded in death by three sisters, Isabel Wright, LaVerne Landahl and Helen Fee.

Per Clarence’s wishes, there was a private gathering of family and friends held on Thursday, June 6 at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, New York.

