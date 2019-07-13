Christine L. (Baechly) Johnstone, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine L. (Baechly) Johnstone, 76, of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a short but brave battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Youngstown on January 14, 1943 and was the only child of the late John Jacob and Virginia Mae (Baker) Baechly.

Christine was a 1961 graduate of Canfield High, School and attended Youngstown State University.

Christine worked at Pepsi Cola Bottling in Youngstown. This is where she met her husband of 53 years. After the birth of her children, she became a homemaker and stay at home mom.

Christine had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed visiting the local Casino’s, spending time with her grandchildren and watching Dancing with the Stars every season.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband, Robert; three children, Robin Johnstone of Canfield, Tracey Johnstone (Albert Tuchek) of Austintown and Kelley Johnstone of Austintown and her three grandchildren, Sara Tuchek, Jonathan Oliver and Jordan Oliver.

Per Christine’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

On behalf of Christine’s family they would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses of Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them and Christine throughout this difficult time.

Material contributions may be made in Christine’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Christine’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.