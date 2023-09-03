POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles V. Price, 85, of Poland, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

He was born May 31, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Victor and Mary (Kraft) Price and was a lifelong area resident.

Charles graduated from Boardman High School.

He retired after being the owner and operator of CVPE Dart Supply Store for over 25 years.

He was a member of the Youngstown Dart Association and the Youngstown Maennerchor Club where he played Santa Claus every year.

Charles leaves behind to hold onto his memories, two children, Linda (Mickey) Pirigyi of Boardman and Robert Price of Greensburg, Indiana and two grandchildren along with cousins and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved, wife the former Orleen Rolland whom, he married on February 28, 1988 and she passed away in 2014; his son, Patrick Price and step father, Donald McCullough.

Per Charles’s request a caring cremation has taken place and he was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman with his beloved wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences to Charles’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles V. Price, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.