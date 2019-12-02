Charles E. “Cel” Larson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Cel” Larson, Jr., 58, of Youngstown, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 after a long illness.

Cel will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his sense of humor and how he enjoyed socializing with people.

He was born October 2, 1961, in Youngstown the son of Charles E., Sr. and June E. (Jackson) Larson and was a lifelong area resident.

Charles was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was employed with Louisiana Pacific Aluminum Manufacturing Company until the time of his motorcycle accident.

Cel had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed all types of cars, riding his motorcycle and loved to color pictures.

Charels leaves behind his mother, June E. Larson; a daughter, Paige Wade of Youngstown; four grandchildren; two brothers, Lars (Kim) Larson of Youngstown and David Larson of Lowellville and three sisters, Linda (Rick) West of Youngstown, Sonja Ellis and Ruth Larson both of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the funeral home on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Russ Adams officiating for Cel.

On behalf of Cel’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Cel throughout this difficult time.

