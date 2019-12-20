Charity Ann Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charity Ann Robertson, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday morning, December 13, 2019.

She was born on August 22, 1975.

She was a 1994 graduate of Woodrow Wilson Highschool.

She attended YSU and online college, and although she pursued multiple different careers, her passion was being a mom to her 5 children and a wife to her beloved husband, Gary.

Charity will always be remembered by her friends and family for her outgoing personality, compassion and being a friend to everyone. She was known as ‘Mom’ to most of her childrens’ friends.

She was an avid Steelers fan and could almost always be seen wearing her Steelers gear. Charity loved to ride four wheelers and celebrating the holidays, Christmas being her favorite.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Blade (Masey), Kaycie (Tyler), Jacob, RhiAnna and Dezarae; grandchildren, Alexa, Alarah, Abel and Rylan; parents, Ann Galbraith and Bill Frost; mother-in-law, Kathleen Robertson; grandmother, Beverly Savnik; sister, Shannon; sister-in-law, Christina; brother-in-law, James (Stephanie) as well as nieces and nephews, Mara, Arica, Brooke, Liam and Autumn.

Charity has reunited with her father, Thomas Galbraith and grandfather, George Savnik in her passing.

There was a private celebration of life calling hours and service held on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

