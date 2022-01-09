POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy Ann (Malone) Patterson, 68, of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 7, 2022.

Cathy will always be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and caring nature.

She was born February 1, 1953 in Youngstown, the daughter of Calvin and Irene (Cline) Malone and was a lifelong area resident.

Cathy was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School and then began her 32-year career being employed with the Ohio Turnpike Association as a toll taker and then for her last 12 years as an assistant supervisor until her retirement in 2010. Cathy was also a proud homemaker and matriarch for her family. She always made them her top priority and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Cathy had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed vacationing to Niagara Falls, trips to Casinos, playing BINGO, being an avid reader and watching her favorite soap opera, the Young & the Restless, along with Hallmark movies.

Cathy leaves behind to hold onto her memories, her husband, James L. Patterson, Sr., whom she married May 5, 1979; her two sons, Calvin (Jennifer) Patterson of Struthers and Victor Patterson of Campbell; three stepchildren, Lisa Miller of Cincinnati, Robert Patterson of New Springfield and James L. (Miranda) Patterson, Jr.; five grandchildren, Preston, Paige, Carson and Victor, Jr. Patterson and Tait Miller; two brothers, Thomas (Fran) Malone of Boardman and Jeffrey Malone of Columbiana; a sister, Patricia (Dale) Morgan of Virginia Beach, Virginia and her beloved pet dog, Harley, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022 from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman

A funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the funeral home, with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Cathy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cathy A. (Malone) Patterson, please visit our floral store.