Carolyn Barbara Payne, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a funeral service held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W Main St., Canfield, with Pastor Larry Bowald officiating for Carolyn Barbara Payne, 89, of Youngstown, who went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Monday, August 5, 2019 with her loving family by her side after a valiant battle with cancer.



Carolyn will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, compassion and being a true friend to everyone.



She was born January 13, 1930 in Milton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert L. and Margaret E. (Hutchins) Burdick.



Carolyn graduated from Milton High School and Rockford School of Business.



She was employed for 20 years as an Administrative Assistant for Parkview Counseling Center before her retirement. Carolyn was a volunteer tax preparer at the Senior Center for many years following her retirement.



Carolyn was a faithful member of Foster Memorial, Pleasant Grove and Canfield Presbyterian Churches where she sang in their choirs along with volunteering with the children’s programs.



Carolyn had many passions in life. She particularly loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, crossword puzzles and traveling. She was an avid fan of many sports.



Her husband, Walter B. Payne, whom she married November 22, 1950 died January 23, 1980.



She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Dianne (David) White, David Payne, Lois (Bruce) Tangowski, Kathryn (Charles) Gibson, Constance Payne (Robert Lucas), Thomas Sr. (Melissa) Payne and Margaret Good; 25 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a sister Eleanor (Allen) Shepard along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Besides her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by three brothers Robert, Kay and Keith Burdick and two grandchildren.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman and again on Friday, August 9, 2019 morning from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Canfield Presbyterian Church.



Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.



Her family would like to recognize the devoted care she received from her daughters in their mother’s final weeks.



Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Carolyn’s family.







