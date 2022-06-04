YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lee Torres, 82, of Youngstown, passed away on May 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 29, 1940, eldest daughter of Delbert and Mary (Pflug) Smith and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a graduate of East High School and a proud homemaker always making her family her top priority.

She enjoyed renovating their homes with her husband, reading, cooking, baking, sewing, ceramics and crocheting. She was active in several couples’ and women’s bowling leagues throughout her life. She had a near perfect game of 298 in 1983 for the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association. She achieved Bronze Coaching certification and taught Struthers Wildcats high school students 2012-2013. Many students went on to become exceptional bowlers. She also traveled for bowling tournaments bringing home many winnings from these events. Carol also enjoyed golfing and was a member/secretary of the Mill Creek Ladies Golf Association. She also participated in other women’s golf outings as a favorite among her peers. It wasn’t unusual for her to be on the greens in the morning and at the bowling lanes in the evening.

She worked as secretary for many years at Holiday Bowl.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband of over 62 years, Albert Torres, Jr., whom she married November 15, 1958; her children, Carol M. Torres, Albert Torres III, Daniel Torres and Michael Torres; her beloved seven grandchildren, Sarah Torres Dietz, Amanda (Bob) Smolko, Carrie Gray, Brittany Torres, Alicia Torres, Brian Torres and Ryan Torres; her ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jenna, Landon, Hayden, Olivia, Dominic, Lucas, Adrian, Ayden and Sebastien and a brother Richard Smith along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Brian Torres; a sister, Alice Bott and two brothers Leroy Smith and Robert Smith

Carol’s family would like to offer special thanks, love and gratitude to these strong, beautiful women. Sherri Thompson who put her life on hold to stay with our mom throughout her ordeal until the end, Amanda Smolko, while working a full-time job, attending to her family, still made time to help with our mom’s care, Sarah Torres Dietz, always available when needed to help in any way while going through her own cancer treatments and Brittney Torres also at the ready to assist and to those not mentioned, thank you! Her family also would like to offer special thanks to the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown during this difficult time.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:20 a.m. at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown with a funeral service to begin at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities on behalf of Carol Torres.

