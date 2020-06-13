Carl D. Zurcher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl D. Zurcher, 77, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus.

He was born February 7, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Donald Zurcher and Margaret Smith. He was a lifelong resident to the area.

Carl retired in 1997 from General Motors, Lordstown Plant after working for over 34 years for the company. He always loved and cherished his time spent there.

Carl was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 1112. He also had a reserved seat at the round table at Arby’s and at the end of the bar at LaVilla Sports Bar where he loved to talk and spend time with his buddies.

Carl had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the Indians, Browns, Buckeyes and Cavaliers. He also loved working around the house and in the yard. His main enjoyment was spending time with his family, his beloved dogs and watching his grandchildren play sports. He never missed any of their games.

Carl will always be remembered and loved by his family for his sense of humor, his generosity and his caring nature.

Carl leaves behind to hold on to his memories his wife of 26 years, Karen (Daley-Simmons) Zurcher; his children, Melonie (Joel) Torres and Melissa Zurcher, both of Austintown, Jamie Baptiste of Youngstown, Dean Zurcher, Sr. of Boardman and Kristen Zurcher of Columbus; six grandchildren, Sierra (Mike) Ceja, David Abbadi, DeCosta and Brayden Baptiste, Madelyn Zurcher and Dean Zurcher, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Mariana and Antonio; a sister, Shirley Drajic of New Middletown his beloved dogs, Lilly, Buddy, and Grady, several brothers and sisters in law and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides his parents, Carl is preceded in death by a son, John R. Simmons; two sisters-in-law, Patricia A. Klazon and Diana (Kay) Torres; his aunt, Lucille and Uuncle, Pat Ginnetti who raised him due to the untimely death of his mother.

There will be a celebration of Carl’s life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bogey’s Riverside Banquet Center, 3404 New Castle Road, Lowellville, OH 44436, where his family will receive guests from 2:00 – 3:55 p.m., followed by a brief memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. OH 44512.

The family is asking that flowers are to not be sent to Bogey’s Riverside Banquet Center. Carl’s family would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of St. Elizabeth Boardman’s ICU unit, especially to Carl’s nurse, Debbie, for all their care and compassion shown to Carl and the family throughout this very difficult time.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.