Carl Cledith “Junior” Beckett, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Cledith “Junior” Beckett, Jr., 96, of Austintown passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 13, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland .

Carl was born on April 16, 1925 in Youngstown, a son of Carl Cledith Sr. and Daisy May (Workman) Beckett.

Carl was a 1943 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he played basketball.

After graduating, Carl entered into the Armed Forces during World War II. Beginning in the United States Air Force and later serving in the United States Army, Carl served as a driver for high-ranking officers in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged for his service in 1946.

Upon returning home, Carl married the love of his life, Caroline Lucille Edimiller. They shared 50 years of love and marriage together until her passing in 1995.

Carl worked as a mechanic for many years. In addition to his work, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and working on cars. He always seemed to have a wrench in his hand. He loved his family and was blessed with a large one at that. Carl will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carl will always be remembered by his children, Carol (Jim) Ripple of Florida, Gary (Diana) Beckett of Campbell, Carl III (Vicki) Beckett of Austintown, Peggy Story of Youngstown, Barbara (Lynn) Pugh of Garrettsville and James (Marcie) Beckett of Nashville, Tennessee; 24 beloved grandchildren; 35 cherished grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Caroline Lucille (Edimiller) Beckett; children, Kathy Sherry, Robert Beckett and Richard Beckett; two infant sons; sister, Jeannette Baker; brother-in-law, Del Edimiller and companion, Jo Eckart.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Carl on Thursday, November18, 2021 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home Boardman, 4221 Market Street.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown with Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

