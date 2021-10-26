Brenda Joyce (Miller) Hilbert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Joyce (Miller) Hilbert, 81, of Boardman passed away Monday morning, October 25, 2021at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown .

Brenda was born on July 22, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Chesley and Etta (Schaffer) Jones.

Brenda graduated from The Rayen High School and was lifelong area resident.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Brenda worked as a housekeeper and for the Ohio One Corporation in downtown Youngstown for over 30 years.

Brenda enjoyed baking and was known for her outstanding kolachi, pitzels and apple pies. She also liked to frequent the local casinos. Most of all, Brenda enjoyed quality time spent at her dining room table over a cup of coffee with friends and family. She especially treasured her grandchildren and loved being a part of each of their lives. Brenda’s selfless and caring presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Brenda leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kevin (Judy) Hilbert, Kelly Hilbert, Kimberly Geidner and Michele (Phil) Socha; 16 Grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Ruth) Jones; many nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers and friends.

Besides her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Randall John Hilbert; daughter, Joyce Rager; son, Randy Hilbert; daughter-in-law, Sondra Hilbert; son-in-law, Jim Geidner; grandson, Michael Hilbert and siblings, Charles Miller, MaDonna Ferguson and James Miller.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Brenda on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home Boardman, 4221 Market Street.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to go towards Brenda’s final expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

