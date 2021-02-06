Beverly Rae (Shively) Woods, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Rae Woods, 78, died peacefully with her daughter by her side, at the home of her son-in-law and daughter in Kalispell, Montana on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, trusting in Jesus Christ, for her eternal salvation and so looking forward to seeing her Lord and Savior and others whom she loved and have gone to Heaven before her.

Beverly was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Kenneth H. Shively and late Gertrude (Rhea) Shively. After her mother’s death, when Beverly was just a young toddler, her father remarried and she was adopted by her late loving stepmother, Violet R. (Augustine) Shively.

She met her husband, the late, George William Woods, while working at the Y.M.C.A. in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. It was love at first sight for the two of them. They married and were together almost 47 years before his passing. For most of their married life they lived in the Youngstown-Boardman area.

They were blessed with three surviving children, Michele (and her husband, Glenn) Orlosky, G. Michael Woods and Daniel Woods (and his wife, Tammy); five surviving grandchildren of whom she dearly loved, Mikey, Joey, Jessica, Christopher and Donielle and seven great-grandchildren that brought many smiles and joy to her life. Beverly is also survived by a beloved brother, Neil Shively and his wife, Edwina; a beloved sister, Karen Tucci and her husband, Tom; special sister-in-law, Kathy Woods and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Howard Douglas Shively; brother-in-law, Arnold (Red) Brenner; sister-in-law, Charlotte Brenner and brother-in-law, Walter Woods.

Beverly enjoyed being a homemaker; cooking, baking, sewing and playing her piano. She also worked part-time and enjoyed helping out at different jobs like Home Classics and Casey’s Restaurant in Poland, Ohio and especially enjoyed being an in-home caregiver at Home Instead. She was thankful that she was able to be a Stay-at-Home Mom and felt so blessed as a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved her family so much and looked forward to family get-togethers.

She was thankful for the Sovereign Grace Church Family in Austintown, Ohio, for the love and support she received from them and especially for their solid preaching of the truth of God’s Word. First and foremost she loved God and His Word and she would often be found reading her Bible or sharing what she read with others.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 12:30 – 12:55 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, with Pastor Matt Mager, Officiating.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering if your health allows.

Private Burial will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Beverly’s name be made to the Sovereign Grace Church, 2012 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509 and/or Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

The family extends much gratitude to the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, for all the arrangements that they were entrusted to and handled with such great care and professionalism.

On behalf of Beverly’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Beverly’s Sovereign Grace Chapel church family and special Ohio neighbors and friends who looked after her in her struggling final years with dementia.

