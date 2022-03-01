AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Melba Dingey, 95, of Austintown, passed away early Saturday morning, February 26, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

She was born September 29, 1926 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Erwin and Dorothy Mae (Deppen) Huff.

Beverly graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and moved to the Youngstown area as a young woman.

Besides being a homemaker, Beverly began her career as a secretary and organist working for Cliff Thompson at Thompson Funeral Home in Boardman and then as secretary and organist for Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church for numerous years where she was currently the organist.

Beverly had a true passion for music and was very talented. She was a musician, pianist, organist and performed musical programs along with her husband, Rex. Beverly played for weddings, funerals, area churches and nursing homes. She also gave private music lesions at her home and from the former Saunder’s Music Store on Market Street, which her family owned.

Beverly leaves behind to hold onto her memories her beloved husband of over 37 years, Rex Lynn Dingey, whom she married April 4, 1984; her daughter, Holly Frances Wolfgang; three grandchildren, Jack (Beverly) Wolfgang, Joseph Wolfgang and Taylor Saunders; three great-grandchildren, Esme, Briseis and Adaline; a sister, Nancy H. Garden, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Roger “Rod” Waterman Saunders, Jr. and her sister, Elaine Harpel.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Beverly on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, with a funeral service to be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Carpenter as officiant.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Beverly’s name to Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

