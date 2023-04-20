BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with solemn hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Lou Trout at the age of 94. She departed this life in her home on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 19, 2023 surrounded by her children.

She was born September 25, 1928, in Youngwood, Pennsylvania to George and Goldie Fern Wagner.

On November 11, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Jacob Emerson Trout, who preceded her in death five years ago. They celebrated 69.5 years of marriage, most of it living in Boardman, Ohio. She enjoyed many years working in office administration.

Betty’s most important role she cherished in life was as wife, mother and grandmother. She would never hesitate to spoil her children, grandchildren, and grandchild. She did it all, spoiling them with presents, cooking and babysitting with trips to Dairy Queen, even when they didn’t deserve it. Holidays were filled with ice cream cakes and pies. To this day, her grandchildren harassed her for her recipes for meatballs and cheesy potatoes. She was a life-long fierce Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan, attending games at Forbes Field and Three Rivers; no one would dare challenge her love of the games, including not letting family members over the house during games. She loved her yearly beach vacations, with her favorite being Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Nothing made her smile more in the last few years but spending time with her loved ones, especially her birthday twin, Cooper, as well as her grandpuppies. Her memory with always be cherished and she will be sincerely missed.

Betty is survived by her two children, Robert Trout and Cathy (Philip) Culichia, she also leaves her four grandchildren, Nathaniel Culichia, Corissa (Taylor) Hockman, Jordan (Eve Esposito) Culichia, and Morgan Culichia. Lastly, she is survived by her great-grandchild, Cooper Bachik as well as many fur-grandpuppies.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, Betty was preceded in death her brother George Wagner Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Quaintance as celebrant.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Betty’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mercy Health Boardman Campus and Hospice of the Valley for all the care and compassion shown to Betty throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 1981, Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

