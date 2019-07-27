Betty L. DeZee, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. DeZee, 88, of Canfield, passed away Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019, after a long illness with her family by her side.

She was born November 18, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (Fiehler) Peake and was a lifelong area resident.

Betty was a proud homemaker and loved being around children. She was known to all of them as “Nanna”.

Betty had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her family and friends and loved to work in her flower gardens along with raising butterflies in her garden house. Betty was also very talented at playing music by simply just hearing the song she could duplicate the lyrics.

Her husband, Charles DeZee, whom she married September 25, 1950, died in 1987.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories, a daughter, Janet DeZee of Canfield; two sons, Gary DeZee of North Jackson and Larry DeZee of Canfield; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Claudia Dintino of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a celebration of life for Betty on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Per Betty’s wishes there will be no funeral services.

Material contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

On behalf of Betty’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Ironwood Assisted Living Center and Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Betty throughout this difficult time. Betty said “Some of her greatest moments in life were during her stay at Ironwood Assisted Living Center being among all her wonderful friends and the staff members.”

