YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ickert, 95, of North Lima passed away Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Barbara was born on December 21, 1925 in Croatia, a daughter of Jakob and Katrina (Elgede) Asperger.

In 1953, when Barbara was 28, she moved to the United States with her family.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Barbara was a proud member of St. Luke Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was also a member of the German Maennerchor in Youngstown.

Barbara was accomplished at crocheting, having won awards from the Canfield fair for her work. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, specifically German cuisine and close pin cookies. She was also dedicated to watching the EWTN channel. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family. Her quiet nature, humility and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her children, Reinhold D. (Sophia) Ickert of North Lima and Edmund B. (Nora) Ickert of Boardman; five grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Rohrs, Kimberly Vodhanel, Jennifer (Kevin) Keyes, Edmund (Leslie) Ickert and Andrea Lordi; 16 great-grandchildren and a sister, Kathi Seitz of Columbus.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Franz Helleis, who was killed during war in Croatia; her second husband of 65 years, Edmund Ickert and brothers, John and Franz Asperger.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Barbara on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman, 5235 South Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse presiding.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ickert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.