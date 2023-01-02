YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. McHale, 90, of Youngstown, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022.

Ann was born January 18, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph James and Anna Gertrude (Gubany) McHale and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1950 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a long time member of St. Dominic Church.

Besides being a homemaker, Ann was employed for many years in the office at General Fireproofing.

Ann is survived by her nieces and nephews, John McHale of Avon Lake, Barbara Jean (Robert) Wolfe of Plainfield, Illinois, Joseph Edward McHale, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, Patrick(Barbara) McHale of Canfield and Mary Helen (Ralph) DePasco of Louisville, Kentucky; three great-nephews, John and Evan DePasco and Joseph Wolfe and a great-niece Mary Grace Wolfe.

Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Edward McHale.

Ann’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Austintown Health Care for all the care and compassion shown to Ann throughout all the time she had been with them.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Ann’s name to Austintown Health Care, C/O Activity Fund, 650 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

