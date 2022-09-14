STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Allen, 89 of Struthers, passed away Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Ann was born on March 29, 1933 in Wichita, Kansas, a daughter of Martin and Ruth (Firebaugh) Flannery.

On May 8, 1955, Ann married the love of her life, Robert James Allen. They shared 63 years of marriage together until his passing in 2018.

Ann was a dedicated homemaker who loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She was faithful as a member of New Covenant Church of the Nazarene in Youngstown.

Ann’s loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ann will always be remembered by her children, Carol (Art) Lewis of Struthers, Robert (Marisol) Allen of Stafford, Virginia, Katherine Allen of Struthers and James Allen of Struthers; grandchildren, Bryan (Melissa) Davis of Poland, Daniel Davis of Cleveland, Kristin (Erik) Viera of Struthers, Jon Davis of Struthers, Krystal Allen of Woodbridge, Virginia and Zoe, Alexis and Isabelle Allen, of Stafford, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Cami Viera, Ciara Davis, Erik Viera, Liam Davis, Brady Davis, Dylan Davis, Keon Allen and Lola Allen and a stepbrother, John (Bev) Cathcart of Denver, Colorado.

Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Allen; her stepfather; two stepbrothers, Joseph Flannery and Baby Flannery at birth and a stepsister, Evelyn Tharp.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ann on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.