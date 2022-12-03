YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Torres, Jr., 86, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Al (also known as Diamond) was born July 11, 1936, the middle son of Teresa and Albert Torres, Sr. and was a lifelong Youngstown resident.

He attended Hubbard High School and went on to complete his education in the United States Marine Corp.

Al enlisted on May 31, 1954 and while serving, earned the rank of Corporal, with his military occupation being part of the Military Police. Al was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; The National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal and he received his Honorably Discharged of May 30, 1957.

Upon returning home from his service to our country Al, was employed with the Youngstown Steel Mill as a highly skilled licensed electrician. He then was employed for over 30 years at General Motors Lordstown Plant as a welder electrician maintenance repair person and retired on October 4, 2004.

Al was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Matthias Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown.

He enjoyed bowling and the friendships he made, elevating his love of the game to become a bowling coach. During his bowling career, he received recognition plaques for perfect 300 games. He was also an active street watch participant in his neighborhood watch organization.

His wife of over 62 years, the former Carol Lee Smith, whom he married November 15, 1958, passed away May 26, 2022.

Al was the most loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his daughter, Carol Marie Torres; his sons, Albert Torres III, Daniel Torres and Michael Torres; his beloved seven grandchildren, Sarah Torres Dietz, Amanda (Bob) Smolko, Carrie Gray, Brittany Torres, Alicia Torres, Brian Torres and Ryan Torres; his ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jenna, Landon, Hayden, Olivia, Dominic, Lucas, Adrian, Ayden, Sebastian, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Al was preceded in death by his son, Brian Torres; his siblings, Barbara Rodriguez, Josephine DeSantis, Nicholas Torres, Andrew Torres and stepbrother, Frank Romano.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m., at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., with Father Steve Agostino.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown where military honors will be provided by the great men and woman of the United States Marine Corp.

Al’s family would like to offer special thanks and gratitude to Amanda Smolko for her time administrating to her grandfather’s medical needs and coordinating with hospice. His family also would like to offer special thanks to the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown during this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Al’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert Torres, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.