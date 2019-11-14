Abby Lynn Cooper, Youngstown, Ohio

SARASOTA, Florida (MyValleyTributes) – Abby Lynn Cooper56, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on November 5, 2019 due to a heart condition and was surrounded by friends and family with love in her final days from natural causes.

She was born May 6, 1963, in Youngstown, the daughter of Clinton and Ruth Ann (Folwell) Thomas.

Abby was a 1981 graduate of Boardman High School and received her Associates Degree from Ashland College.

Abby was a resident of Sarasota, Florida since 1987, and held various jobs in the food and beverage industry in that area.

Abby is survived by two sisters, Rebecca Davis, of New Port Richey, Florida and Constance Snavley, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Abby’s parents were both previously deceased.

There will be a funeral services held at on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 5400 Market St., Boardman with burial to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

