Thomasine S. (Santuomo) Russ, Sharon, PA

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Thomasine S. (Santuomo) Russ, age 92, of Sharon Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter, with her loving family by her side.

Born February 11, 1927 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Elizabeth (Langiotti) Santuomo.

She married Thomas E. Russ in 1989 and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2010. Previous to that she was married to Bruno J. Spatilson and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1987.

Thomasine attended the former St. Michael Catholic School in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She worked at the former Holiday Inn in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania as a waitress and hostess for over thirty years.

She was a member of Church of Notre Dame and a former member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Thomasine was an avid bowler in her younger years and enjoyed walking, playing Mahjong and spending time with her family.

Thomasine is survived by a daughter, Sylvia Stanley and her husband, David L., Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a son, David Spatilson of Hartselle, Alabama; a sister, Olga Carpenter and her husband Anthony of Masury, Ohio; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and both husbands she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Patsy and an infant sister Maryangel; a brother, George Santuomo and a granddaughter, Alicia Spatilson.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street Sharon, PA.

A funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Father David Foradori officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 85 North High Street in Greenville, PA, 16125.