Thomasine Mason Davis, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomasine Mason Davis, 53, of 1376 Southern Boulevard, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:31 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, from an extended illness.

She was born September 1, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew Jordan Jr. and Cynthia Mason, residing in the area for 37 years, coming from Braceville Township.

Ms. Davis was employed with the Warren City Schools for 22 years as a Teacher’s Aide, before retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the Community Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Kitchen Committee, Sunday School Teacher, Secretary of the Finance Committee, Missionary and enjoyed cooking and hair braiding.

She was a 1984 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Larry Antwan Davis Jr., Jonte’ Jovon Davis, Deionte Stoutamire and K’Vionte Stoutamire all of Warren; four daughters, Ms. Shantae Mason, Ms. Destiny Cobb, Miss Ashley Cobb and Miss Ladaja Stoutamire all of Warren; four brothers, Theodore (Argel) Mason Sr., Henry Mason Sr., Brady Cobb Jr. and Keith Cobb Sr. all of Columbus; two sisters, Ms. Latonya Mason of Columbus and Ms. Annette Nago of Winston Salem, NC; eleven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Thelma Mason and Brenda Johnson and one granddaughter, Jenee Davis.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12 noon at the Community Church of God in Christ.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the family home, 1376 Southern Boulevard, N.W.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.