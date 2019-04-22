Thomas William Moore Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Thomas “Tommy” William Moore, 82, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born August 26, 1936 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, son of the late Theodore and Gladys Jacobson Moore.

Tommy was a graduate of Beaver Falls High school.

He retired from PGT Trucking after 28 years of employment.

He was a member of the New Waterford Eagles and enjoyed fishing and boating. Above all, Tommy loved spending time with his family and most especially his grandchildren that he was very proud of.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gladdie Feyka Moore; a daughter, Toma (Howard) Rhodes of Darlington, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Tommy Schneeman, Richelle Schneeman and Devon Bushey; two great-grandchildren, Thor and Icares Clingerman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his request no service will be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.