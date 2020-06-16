Thomas William Byung Sankey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas William Byung Sankey, 32, of Westlake, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Born in Seoul, Korea November 1, 1987 he was adopted by Linda Wilson Sankey and Martin Sankey March 24, 1988. Thomas was the eldest of three siblings and grew up in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 2006 and later graduated Cum Laude from Youngstown State University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Information Systems.

Thomas spent many of his college years as a dishwasher at Denny’s. He then moved on to work as an application specialist at GBS Systems in Youngstown. He then relocated to work as a test analyst for Hyland Software in Westlake, Ohio in 2017.

Thomas had many passions, he enjoyed movies like Lord of the Rings and Star Wars, hiking and camping, photography, writing and reading poetry, he had a love for owls and spending time with friends at The Chamber where he was known as Lucian Valor and met his now wife, Danielle in 2014.

Thomas leaves his wife, Danielle Duncan Sankey whom he married May 27, 2020; his mother, Linda Wilson Sankey; father, Martin Sankey; sisters, Diana (Jonathan) Clark and Megan Sankey and grandmother, Shirley Wilson.

Thomas was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dominic Wilson and grandparents, Susie and Floyd Sankey.

Thomas has requested that no public memorial services be held, as he has made the selfless decision to donate his body to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for the study of Fanconi Anemia.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, Ronald McDonald House or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“End? No, the journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path, one which we all must take. The grey rain curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass. And then you see it: white shores, and beyond, a far green country, under a swift sunrise” – J.R.R Tolkien

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.