Thomas W. “Tom” Daily Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. “Tom” Daily, 70, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic in Hospice care.

He was born May 23, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Roy and Harriett Daily.

He was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he lettered in football and earned a scholarship to Clemson University where he played for one year before injuries.

Tom graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and was one course short of a masters.

After college, Tom went into sales and became a regional sales manager before returning to Warren in 1982.

Thomas created and was the co-owner and operator of the memorable Tin Pan Alley on the strip for 15 years, where he had annual wine and jazz festivals and seasonal volleyball league. He also had band entertainment and comedy night in which Steve Harvey and Robert Wuhl performed. Then Tom became the owner and operator of the Great American Stake Out for ten years and was the co-owner and operator of the Amish Farm Market.

Thomas was patriotic and proud of his family’s long history and loved the old family farm that was moved from Warren to Green, Ohio when the Connecticut Western Reserve was created. The strong athletic man also liked feeding the birds and little critters, walking in the woods and going for rides in the country. He loved animals and was a dog rescuer. He enjoyed debating politics, working crossword puzzles and was an avid Clemson, The Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns fan.

Thomas was a dear, dear friend and mentor to a lot of people. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He will be sadly missed by his Warren family, Darlene and Dan Crouse, June and Ric James and Sally Gelata and numerous other lifelong friends.

He is survived by his beloved partner, Beverly Fittipaldo; a son, Jared Daily; a sister, Jane Snyder of St. Louis, Missouri; a nephew, David Snyder; a niece, Mary Jane Snyder and his two Godsons, Ryan Boyles and D.J. Sferra.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bette Lou Daily.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thomas’s name to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

