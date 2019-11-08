Thomas W. Herrick, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Herrick, Sr., 73, of 123 Leech Rd., Greenville, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville, on November 30, 1945 to the late Myron and Vera (Wilson) Herrick.



Tom graduated from Jamestown Schools in 1963 and worked as an electrician for Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad for 37 years, retiring in 2005.



He was a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, where he served as an Elder and on several committees. He loved singing, and proudly sang in the church choir.



Tom volunteered at the Good Shepherd Center and loved bowling in local mens’ leagues.



He enjoyed puzzles, gardening, and working outside. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and attending family gatherings.



Tom is survived by his wife at home, Ruth (Fry) Herrick. They were married on March 26, 2014. Also surviving are: a son, Thomas W. Herrick, Jr. and his wife, Tami, of Jamestown; three daughters, Tamara Randall and her husband, Jay, of Jamestown, Krista “Bunk” McLaughlin and her husband, Jeff, of Jamestown, and Deanna Wilkerson and her husband, Dan, of Greenville; a stepdaughter, Lindsey Guerrini of Greenville; a stepson, Johnny Guerrini of Greenville; two brothers, Jerry Herrick and his wife, Pat, of Greenville, and Charles Herrick and his wife, Nancy, of Mercer; ten grandchildren, TJ Herrick and his wife, Lisa, Matthew Herrick and his wife, Jordan, Seth Herrick and his wife, Tarah, Colton Randall, Devin Randall, Samantha McLaughlin, Shane McLaughlin, Chase McLaughlin, Gavin Wilkerson, and Mason Wilkerson; three great grandchildren, Liam Herrick, Carson Herrick, and Landon Herrick. He also leaves behind, his beloved dog, Teagen.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his first wife, Jean (Waite) Herrick; a sister, Dixie Calvin and a grandson, Owen Wilkerson.



Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville.



A funeral service will be held in the church sanctuary, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 with Rev. June Boutwell, church pastor, officiating.

Burial will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery in Jamestown.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Zions Reformed United Church of Christ Choir Fund, 260 Main St., Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

