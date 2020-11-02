Thomas W. Collins, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Collins, Jr. age 64, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 26, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Thomas W., Sr. and Shirley Campbell Collins.

Tom was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School and worked as a car salesmen for Patriot Motors.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, golfing and was a NASCAR fan.

He was a former member of St. Stanislaus Holy Trinity Church.

Tom is survived by one sister.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home in Sharon.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family and sent to 79 Royal Mall Drive, Niles, OH 44446

