Thomas Robert Cera, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Robert Cera, 92, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born in Niles, Ohio on February 7, 1927 the son of Thomas Anthony and Laura (Hartman) Cera.

He was a 1945 graduate of Niles McKinley High School; in 1951 he received a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Nebraska and in 1960 he received a Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College.

He honorably served in the United States Coast Guard from 1945 to 1946.

Tom taught and coached at Hartford, Newton Falls, Mineral Ridge Schools and retired in 1985 from Niles McKinley Schools where he taught biology and was an assistant principal. He also coached basketball and football at Warren JFK High School.



Tom was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Niles Council 1681 and a former member of the executive council of the Trumbull County Coaches Association. He was elected and served as a Weathersfield Township Trustee from 1964 to 1968.

Tom’s goal in life was to improve lives of his children, pupils, and players by constantly stressing hard work, perseverance and dedication.



Tom is survived by his wife, Eunice Jacqueline (Mannella) Cera whom he married on July 4, 1950; three children, Cynthia L. (Charles) Lininger of Gustavus, Robin T. (Roselyn) Cera of Girard and Dr. Kevin R. (Nancy) Cera of Brookville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Dr. Brandon (Kaileigh) Cera of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kelli (James) Keagy, Dr. Carlin (Aric) Cera-Musselman of Brookville, Sidney (Connor) Domsitz of Columbus and Taylor Cera of Warren and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Keagy and Luke Thomas Cera.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Elvira A. Golden.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Rose Church where family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at church prior to Mass.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, OH 44420.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

