Thomas R. Woods, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Woods, 65, of Newton Falls, passed away 2:15 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born Monday, March 1, 1954 in Newton Falls, the son of Thomas J. and Mary Lee (Gariety) Woods and had lived in the area all his life.

Tom graduated from Newton Falls High School, where he was a star basketball player and earned a scholarship to Mount Union College.

He retired from Anchor Motor Freight after 23 years of employment.

A member of the Newton Falls VFW and the Newton Falls AMVETS, he enjoyed darts, bowling, NASCAR, football and baseball. He was a wealth of information on many topics, especially sports.

Precious memories of Tom live on with his father, Thomas J. Woods of Newton Falls; his beloved wife, Sharon Boggs Woods, whom he married August 11, 2001; two daughters, Niobe Trickett (Eddie) of Newton Falls and Michelle Rockenfelder of Howland; six grandchildren, Raven Trickett, Corbin Trickett, Chase Trickett, Kaden Boggs, Brian Boggs and Michael Rockenfelder; a sister, Debbie Drake of Newton Falls; two brothers, Robert Woods (Sonja) of Warren and Bill Woods (Andrea) of Newton Falls and his four-legged best friend, Nikki.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Mary Lee Woods and three sons, Kabat Boggs, Kiley Boggs and Michael Rockenfelder.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.