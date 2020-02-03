Thomas R. “T.R.” Rose, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. “T.R.” Rose, Jr., 88, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 31, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

He was born January 28, 1932 in Warren, the son of Thomas R., Sr. and Laura Evelyn (Taylor) Rose and had lived all his life in the Warren area.

T.R. honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later was the Vice President of the Halsey Taylor Corporation in Warren, Ohio.

Presbyterian by faith, he enjoyed traveling the world multiple times and his main hobby was drag racing Buicks. T.R was the owner of Rose Racing Enterprises and he was known for his Buick Gran Sport cars which his crew and drivers raced. He held the world record at one time for the fastest full-bodied Buick.

He is sadly missed by his sister, Laura Josephine Rose-McNeill of Atlanta; one niece, Taylor Felker; one great-nephew, Justin Felker; his close friends, Mark and Kelly Franko of Cortland and their sons, Andrew and Daniel Franko and other friends and family.

His parents precede him in death.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

