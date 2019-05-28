ALERT

Thomas O. Rice Obituary

Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:31 PM EDT

ELLWOOD CITY, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Thomas O. Rice, 88, of the Village at St. Barnabas, Gibsonia, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 24 2019.

He was born in Ellwood City on December 10, 1930 to the late Oran V. and Ethel K. McKelvey Rice.

Tom graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948, and Geneva College in Beaver Falls in 1973. He later attained his master's degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington.

He worked first at the former A & P Supermarket in Ellwood City and after obtaining his teaching degree, he taught for 20 years at South Side Beaver School District in Beaver County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roweine (Sis) Ellefson Rice, who died August 28, 2016. The last of his family, he was preceded by one brother, Robert E. Rice in 2007 and two sisters, Edna Baney in 2002, and Ellen Remler in March of 2019.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, with the Rev. R. Tod Custer, of Christ Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may sign his guestbook, or send your condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

