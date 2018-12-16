Thomas M. Matas Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Austintown, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Thomas M. Matas, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, surrounded by his family, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Tom was born July 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen and Ann (Bishop) Matas.

If you knew Tom, you loved Tom. Tom would provide a helping hand if you asked and he was always willing to help.

Tom worked for W.T. Pettit & Sons, Austintown Fire Department for almost 20 years and recently retired from Greenbriar Industries.

Tom had a special love for AMX’s and Javelins. During his recent retirement, he started restoration on one of each.

He loved attending Mahoning Valley Scrappers Games and The Ohio State Buckeye football games. If he was not in attendance he and his son would be watching all away games. He always stayed busy no matter what time of day or weather, he was always fiddling with something. His recent accomplishment was with his granddaughter, Kolbie, this summer growing a garden. He always took pride in his lawn and wanted it to be perfect. He loved his S10 pick-up, his coffee, potato chips and loved playing solitaire and poker with his son, Michael.

He fought a long courageous battle with cancer. Cancer took away many of physical abilities but it never touched his mind, heart and soul and they will be cherished by all that knew him.

He had a very special bond with granddaughter Kolbie, he was her world and he was her “Pop.” They loved to play play doh together, have color offs, playing Barbie and watching Home Alone.

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Brooks, whom he married September 25, 1976; his son, Mike (Lisa) Matas of Cortland; one granddaughter, Kolbie, whom he loved dearly and a brother, Stephen Matas. He also loved his two dogs, Franklin and Foster and his cats, Oliver, Princess and Buckeye.

He was preceded in death by his parents who passed away early in his life and his mother-in-law, Pauline Brooks whom he adored.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 18 at 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 19 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Tom will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

