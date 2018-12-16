My Valley Tributes

Thomas M. Matas Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2018 07:01 PM EST

Updated: Dec 15, 2018 07:01 PM EST

Austintown, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Thomas M. Matas, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, surrounded by his family, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Tom was born July 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen and Ann (Bishop) Matas. 

If you knew Tom, you loved Tom. Tom would provide a helping hand if you asked and he was always willing to help. 

Tom worked for W.T. Pettit & Sons, Austintown Fire Department for almost 20 years and recently retired from Greenbriar Industries. 

Tom had a special love for AMX’s and Javelins. During his recent retirement, he started restoration on one of each.

He loved attending Mahoning Valley Scrappers Games and The Ohio State Buckeye football games. If he was not in attendance he and his son would be watching all away games. He always stayed busy no matter what time of day or weather, he was always fiddling with something. His recent accomplishment was with his granddaughter, Kolbie, this summer growing a garden. He always took pride in his lawn and wanted it to be perfect. He loved his S10 pick-up, his coffee, potato chips and loved playing solitaire and poker with his son, Michael. 

He fought a long courageous battle with cancer. Cancer took away many of physical abilities but it never touched his mind, heart and soul and they will be cherished by all that knew him. 

He had a very special bond with granddaughter Kolbie, he was her world and he was her “Pop.” They loved to play play doh together, have color offs, playing Barbie and watching Home Alone. 

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Brooks, whom he married September 25, 1976; his son, Mike (Lisa) Matas of Cortland; one granddaughter, Kolbie, whom he loved dearly and a brother, Stephen Matas. He also loved his two dogs, Franklin and Foster and his cats, Oliver, Princess and Buckeye. 

He was preceded in death by his parents who passed away early in his life and his mother-in-law, Pauline Brooks whom he adored. 

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 18 at 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 19 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Tom will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Thomas Matas, please visit our Tribute Store.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Hazel I. Crouse Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hazel I. Crouse Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cindy Ann Michael Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas M. Matas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas M. Matas Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Guy A. Shebat Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Guy A. Shebat Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Melhorn Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Melhorn Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Laura Jean Andrews Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura Jean Andrews Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • James D. Matters Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James D. Matters Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Anthony
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Anthony "Tony" York Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pamela Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pamela Brown Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pauline L. Kellner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline L. Kellner Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry J. Morar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry J. Morar Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Irene D. Simun Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Irene D. Simun Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary

    Lordstown, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help