Thomas L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Williams, 95, died August 2, 2019, at his home in the presence of his family.

Tom was a strong, quiet man, who always had kind words for everyone. He enjoyed simple golf cart rides around the neighborhood with his brother. He loved to garden and could repair anything.

He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3307. Tom was one of the founders of the Brier Hill Italian Festival, known lovingly as “the power man” and a proud member of ITAM Post 3 where he was honored as the festival’s “Man of the Year” in 2001.

He loved his family and wife, Dena, who preceded him in death after 67 years of marriage.

He worked as an electrician/machinist at Wean United for 30 years. Soon after, he started a small fabricating shop, Fab Art, retiring again in 1986.

He served in WWII as a 3rd class Naval Electrician aboard the USS Idaho. His Naval service was also associated with the USNTS, USN (TadCen), USNB – Navy 3002, serving for the 7th Fleet – Navy 3149. For his WWII Naval service, he received three Asiatic Pacific Medals, Victory Medal and Philippine Liberation Medal.

Preceding him in death are his mothers, Elizabeth (Szabados) Williams and Jennie Williams; father, Thomas G. Williams; sisters, Mildred McCullough, Teresa Cioli and Jean Haschenberger.

Tom is survived by his children, June (Dale) Smallwood, Tom (Jeanne) Williams, Vic (Denise) Williams and Laura (Doug Hawkins) Williams. He leaves six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. His surviving siblings are Florence Snier, Sandra Virgilio, Judy Condrick, Edward Williams and William Williams.

A prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel where calling hours will take place one hour prior to the service.

The family requests any material contributions to Hospice of the Valley or Girard Veterans Council Honor Guard in Tom’s memory.

Funeral arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.