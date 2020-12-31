Thomas K. Shannon, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas K. “Tweet” Shannon, age 74, of Depot Street, Jamestown, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 26, 2020, in Ashtabula County Medical Center, Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born in Greenville, on January 8, 1946, a son of Marian (Kelly) Shannon.

He was a 1963 graduate of Jamestown High School and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963 – 1967.

On July 10, 1964, Tom married the former Kathryn Klingensmith, she passed away December 14, 2020.

Tom was employed at Penn Power in the customer accounting department for 40 years, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of Jamestown VFW Post # 5424 where he was the past commander, Jamestown Fireman’s Club, a life member of AMVETS post #322 and a member of the Jamestown Honor Guard.

He enjoyed traveling and was a civil war buff. He was a coach/manager of Jamestown little league baseball, was a fan of high school and college wrestling and truly enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s events. He was an avid Cleveland Brown and Indians fan.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas K. Shannon, Jr. and his wife Melissa and Richard Shannon and his wife, Cora all of Jamestown; a daughter, Jennifer Gula of Ocala, Florida; a sister, Cynthia Grinnell and her husband Herman of Atlantic; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his wife of 56 years and a brother, Michael Shannon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown VFW, 205 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Calling Hours: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Private Memorial Service: Saturday, January 30, 2021, Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania. Rev. Sue Nageotte, officiating, Pastor of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Jamestown Veteran Honor Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.