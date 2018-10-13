Thomas John Gamble Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Thomas John Gamble, 69, of Boardman, who died Thursday evening, October 11, 2018, at his residence.

Thomas was born February 11, 1949, in New York, New York, a son of the late Thomas and Gloria (Seeger) Gamble and came to this area in the 1970's.

He graduated from Cass Tech High School, where he was an avid trumpet player.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and after his discharge moved to Youngstown area.

Thomas was retired after working for the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier in New Middletown for 28 years. He was a very active member of the Postal Union having served as a committeeman, vice-president and president.

He was a member of the Youngstown Community Concert Band and the Canfield Community Concert Band and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Kids were drawn to Thomas and he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and dearly missed by his beloved wife, the former Cindy Michalak, whom he married August 21, 1976; a brother, Richard (Diane) Gamble of Michigan and a sister, Susan Gamble of Florida. Thomas also leaves his mother-in-law, Rita Michalak; one nephew, Ryan; four nieces, Alexia, his godchild, Meagan, Mara and Karen; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Chester Woodrow Michalak and a nephew.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Thomas had started and was president of The Armed Forces Club of Ohio, a division of NRLCA/AFVA. The family is creating a book scholarship in his name for the children of their members and are requesting material tributes take the form of donations payable to Cindy Gamble in Thomas’s memory and sent to 4373 Boardman-Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44512.

