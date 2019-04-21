Thomas J. Tom Baron, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, 400 Lincoln Park Drive, Youngstown, with Father Kevin Peters, officiating, for Thomas J. “Tom” Baron, Jr., 80, of Campbell, who passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Tom will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his joke telling and outgoing personality.

He was born May 31, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Pauline (Angle) Baron and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom was a 1956 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

As a teenager Tom, worked at various radio stations as a disc jockey. Upon graduation he then began his career in the steel industry at Republic Steel Company which became LTV Steel Company and retired from the blast furnace in 1998 after 30 years of service from Warren Consolidated. Tom also was a stage hand and projectionist for many years for the Union Local 70 along with being stage manager for Stambaugh Auditorium.

He was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church and a current member of St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Church.

Tom was also a member of the East Suburban Optimist Club and Union Local 70 where he was past president and a business agent during the 1990’s. He was past president of the Northeastern Ohio Football League for many years and was honored by the McGuffey Center for his contributions to youth football on the Eastside of Youngstown. Tom was co-founder of the Steel Valley Chargers Football Team with his best friend, Len Hightower. While Tom was the coach of the Steel Valley Chargers, they won 46 straight games and numerous championships. His ability as a coached was amazing in football and baseball. He was also a coach for the Struthers Little Hard Hats and the East Suburban Optimist Club Little League Baseball team.

Tom had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed listening to 50’s music, traveling on cruises with his wife in the United States and abroad and was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan.

His wife and soulmate, the former Lucille F. Marinelli whom he married April 15, 1961, died February 14, 2014.

He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter, Anngel (Edward) Benson of Youngstown; a son, Thomas J. “Tom” Baron III of Struthers; seven grandchildren, Edward, Jenna, Brandon, Anngel and Jennel Benson, Ashley (Nick) Shuluga and Tommy Baron and a great-granddaughter, Enzley Shuluga.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Friends may call on Monday, April 22 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and on Tuesday morning, April 23 from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, 400 Lincoln Park Drive, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Lowellville.

