Thomas J. Ross, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Ross, age 75, of Spring Street, Jamestown, passed away Monday morning, May 11, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in West Virginia on March 24, 1945 a son of Porter Ross, Sr. and Pauline (Hunley) Ross.

Tom served his country in the United States Army where he was a bodyguard for General Vance. While in the Army, he served three tours in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and Silver Star Medals.

On July 24, 1976 Tom married the former Donnie Ramp, she survives.

He was a retired Pennsylvania State Constable.

He enjoyed watching war movies and spending time with family.

He was a member of the Jamestown V.F.W. Post #5424.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Ralph Ross and his wife, Eleanor, of Transfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and three brothers.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown V.F.W Post #5424, P.O. Box 464, Jamestown, PA 16134.