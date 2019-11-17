Thomas J. Rogers, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Rogers, age 71, of Vienna, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born February 29, 1948, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of James E. and M. Louise “Sally” (Hipkins) Rogers.

He was a 1966 graduate of Joseph Badger High School in Kinsman.

A long time Kinsman resident, Mr. Rogers had lived in Vienna for the past several months.

He was employed for many years at Cope Equipment in Kinsman.

He is survived by his wife, Lois J. (Baldwin) Rogers, whom he married July 15, 1966; his daughter, Julie Rogers of Kinsman; his son, James Rogers of Vienna and his brother, Ronald (Diane) Rogers of Vernon.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street in Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will be in Westview Cemetery in Vernon, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

