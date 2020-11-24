Thomas J. Kuchinka, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Thomas Joseph Kuchinka, of Boardman, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, at the age of 81.

Thomas was born April 1st 1939, in Bellaire, a son of the late Joe and Stella Kuchinka.

He graduated from The Rayen School and afterwards served in the U.S Army where he was stationed in Germany.

Thomas attended Youngstown State University and obtained a Masters in Business Administration and later attended Portland State University and Brigham Young University where he received a dual doctorate (PHD) in Abnormal Psychology.

He had a well-rounded professional career holding positions with William & Mary, Clark College, North Eastern University, Tri-State University and retired working for North East Ohio Network administering thirteen counties mental retardation programs.

Thomas was an avid golfer, loved to travel especially to Aruba and had a great love for cooking. He enjoyed many great meals with his friends at Yankee Kitchen and loved to spend time at the casino.

Thomas is survived by his brother, Algene Kuchinka; his niece, Susie (Mike) Brown; nephew, David (Shelly) Kuchinka; son in law, David Curl; his grandchildren, David (Rachel) Curl, Lauren (Trenton) Ferrell and Nicholas Curl; as well as his great-grandchildren, Oakes, Holland, Charlotte and Christopher.

He is preceded in death by his life partner, Rosemary Russo; his daughter, Shari Renee Curl and his sister, Lorrayne “Babe” (Donald) Baker.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, November 23, at Schiavone Funeral Home.

