Thomas J. Hosa, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Hosa, Sr. 82, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence following complications from a recent fall.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 22, 1937 the son of John and Alice Hosa.

He was employed as a toolmaker for Packard Electric, retiring after 30 years of service. He also was the founder and former owner of Quality Tool Grinding Service.

Tom was a member of St. Stephen Church and enjoyed world travel, visiting casinos and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.



Tom is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Rohrer) Hosa; two daughters, Elizabeth (Jeff) Olszewski of Warren, Sue Coppola of Howland; two sons Thomas James (Jennifer) Hosa Jr. of Bedford, Texas, John Scott (Connie) Hosa of West Chester; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John “Jack” Hosa; sister, Rosemary Cordova and one grandchild.



Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Stephen Church, Niles. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at church. The Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

