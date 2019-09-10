Thomas J. Freeman, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Freeman, 80, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born June 25, 1939 in Laverne, Alabama, the son of T.J. and Edwina (Peterson) Freeman and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

A graduate of Leavittsburg High School, Thomas worked as a construction foreman.

He attended Greater St. John C.O.G.I.C.

Thomas did body work on cars, raising dogs, gardening, cooking and especially children and family get-togethers.

Precious memories of Thomas live on with his five sisters, Doris Freeman of Warren Township, Edwina Hicks of Warren, Lera Anderson of Warren, Charlena Caffie of Warren and Cynthia Wade of Warren and his many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Elizabeth (Williams) Freeman; two sisters and one brother.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater St. John C.O.G.I.C., 419 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, with Elder Robert Herron officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at the church prior to services.

Interment will take place 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 16 at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

The family will receive friends this week at 1650 Hamilton Street SW, Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.