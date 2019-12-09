Thomas G. Clark, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Clark, age 58, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his sister’s home in Sharon.



Born September 16, 1961, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late, Fred Sr. and Wilma Dawson Clark.

Thomas attended both Sharon and Beaver Falls schools and worked as a Taxi Driver for Phil’s Dependable Taxi for 18 years.



In his spare time Thomas enjoyed playing bingo, card games and dice games.

He is survived by three sons, James (Kendra) Fast, Dustin Rodwaski and Billy Colwell all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a brother, Bob (Verna) Clark of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two Sisters, Crystal Norcross and Jackie Shriber both of Sharon, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred Clark Jr.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Sharon firehall, at 12:00 noon.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.