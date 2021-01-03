Thomas F. Lawrence, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas F. Lawrence Jr., age 56, of Sharon, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born December 25, 1964, in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Thomas F., Sr. and Sandy (Burnett) Lawrence. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He married the former Tammy Rodwanski on February 27, 2002 and she survives at home.

Thomas attended high school in Erie, Pennsylvania and went to the New Castle School of Trades. He was a manager at the Auto Zone in Sharon for 15 years.

Tom, in his spare time, liked working on cars and working on his house, but most of all loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by three daughters, Amber (Sergio) Morton, Keirsten Lawrence and Shanese Lawrence, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four sons, Cody (Jackie) Morton, Tyler Morton, Gary (Kayla) Morton and Gage Lawrence all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; one sister, Michelle Lawrence of Erie, Pennsylvania and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death his sister, Cindy Lawrence and his mother-in-law, Linda Sterns.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Walt Wolania officiating. Everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask.

