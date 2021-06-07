Thomas Edward Muth, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward “Tom” Muth, 60, of Girard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday, May 31, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 22, 1960 to the late Charles and Norma (Angeletti) Muth.



Tom graduated from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

Tom worked at various steel mills throughout his life, such as Hunt Steel and North Star Steel where he met his wife, Deborah (Mock) Martin. Debbie and Tom wed after 35 years of friendship on May 26, 2018.



Tom was a hard worker all his life. He loved having money in his pockets (and he can spend it too). Tom did not lack in generosity; he would give you the shirt off his back if he needed to and was always willing to help people. He was a very easy-going guy, always meeting new people and making new friends wherever he went. In his spare time, Tom loved to go fishing, tinkering around and fixing things and really enjoyed his music. Tom loved life; he was always smiling. He enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, trips to the beaches and his love of plants and landscaping was a joy to him.

Tom will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him.



Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.



Survivors include the love of his life and wife, Debbie (Mock) Martin Muth of Girard, Ohio; his son, John (Emily) Muth of Indiana and his daughter, Annmarie (Devon) Novotney of Indiana; his two stepsons, James Martin and Daniel Franqui, both of Girard, Ohio and stepdaughter, Tracie Franqui, also of Girard, Ohio; five grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; his sister, Kathy (Michael) Cox of North Carolina; his brother, Chuck (Carol) Muth of Rodgers, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom leaves behind many friends in Indiana and two dear friends from elementary school, Donny Santarelli and Paul Kane.



A memorial service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at a later date.

